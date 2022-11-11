UK economy shrinks in what could be start of 'long recession'

The UK’s economy has shrunk in what experts warn could be the beginning of the longest recession since records began.

The economy shrank by 0.2% between July and September.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that gross domestic product (GDP) had fallen by 0.6% in September, in part due to the Queen’s funeral.

It could be the beginning of a recession – which is defined as two quarters of shrinking GDP in a row.

The reading comes just a week after the Bank of England published a caveated forecast that the UK might be headed for an eight-quarter recession – the longest consecutive recession since reliable records began in the 1920s.

However, the Bank itself cautioned that this would only happen if it raises interest rates to around 5.2% – which the market was expecting at the time.

The Bank itself said it did not expect rates to reach such a high level, which would imply that the recession could be less drawn out.

A recession has been widely forecast in the UK for a while due to the soaring prices of goods such as food and with energy soaring, partly because of the war in Ukraine.

Jeremy Hunt leaves Downing Street after the first Cabinet meeting with Rishi Sunak as PM. Credit: PA

Households up and down the country could face tax rises for years to come as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt look to address a "fiscal black hole" of up to £50 billion in the public finances.

Mr Hunt, who will deliver his Autumn Statement on November 17, said: “We are not immune from the global challenge of high inflation and slow growth largely driven by Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine and his weaponisation of gas supplies. “I am under no illusion that there is a tough road ahead – one which will require extremely difficult decisions to restore confidence and economic stability. “But to achieve long-term sustainable growth, we need to grip inflation, balance the books and get debt falling. There is no other way.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the latest GDP figures were “extremely worrying”. The Labour MP said: “Today’s numbers are another page of failure in the Tories’ record on growth, and the reality of this failure is family finances crunched, British businesses left behind and more anxiety for the future. “We’re already set to be near the bottom of global league tables on growth, but all the Tories offer yet again is austerity. “Britain has so much potential to grow. We have the talent. We have the capacity.”

