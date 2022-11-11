Ukrainian youngster who fled war signs for Dundee United academy

Play Brightcove video

A 12-year-old boy whose family fled the war in Ukraine has signed for Dundee United after the club received a tip-off from his teachers.

Stanislav Drabij Drabych left behind a promising career when he and his family fled their war-torn country last March, forcing him to abandon a place at a football academy in the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

The Drabych family before they had to flee from Ukraine. Credit: ITV News

But his talent was spotted by the headteacher at his new school in Dundee.

The club's coaches offered him a trial after the tip-off from his teachers and he won a place in the club's youth set up.

Learning the English language is a new challenge for the youngster, but in the universal language of football, his skills have spoken for themselves.

"We will give him every opportunity to develop, to integrate into the culture," Tony Asghar, Sporting Director of Dundee United, said.

He added: "We see every academy player here at Dundee United as potential first team player."

Ludmyila Drabych. Credit: ITV News

His mother, Ludmyila Drabych said: "We had a very regular life, jobs, school and activities. Everything was on track.

"Suddenly everything just stopped and we came here with just a bag - but we have received a very warm welcome and that has allowed us to get our lives back on track again.

The war has done little to dull the 12-year-old's footballing ambitions as he dreams to "help Dundee United" and then "play for Barcelona."

