New figures show just 3.2% of the households eligible for discounted broadband - part of the government's 'social tariff' offer - are taking up the deal.

According to Ofcom just 136,000 of the 4.2 million households on Universal Credit are taking advantage of the discount.

The government relaunched the scheme aimed at keeping the lowest income households online in August, but since then numbers have only increased from 1.2% to 3.2%.

So, who qualifies and why aren't more people accessing it?

What is the social tariff scheme and who is eligible?

The scheme allows broadband providers to offer discount rates for internet and phone deals to verified recipients of Universal Credit.

People in receipt of Pension Credit, Income Support, Jobseeker’s Allowance and Employment & Support Allowance can also qualify.

Many were turned off getting the cheaper rate because they wanted fast internet. Credit: PA

The government made the process of acquiring the discount easier in August, allowing providers to talk to the Department of Work and Pensions to verify the customer gets Universal Credit.

Previously customers would regularly have to provide proof to their provider that they were on the benefit.

Different providers offer different packages but they are usually around £10-£20 a month for 20-40mbps - up to 50% cheaper than normal rates.

Consumer group Which? said the average household could save as much as £250 a year by making use of the tariff.

A key part of the scheme is also that prices cannot be increased.

Why are people not taking up the offer?

Which? surveyed more than 2,000 people eligible for fixed broadband social tariffs, finding that 39% of those who could sign up and were aware of them did not intend to do so.

The main reasons cited for not switching were fears that the social tariff speed offered was too slow (44%), not being able to leave a current contract (32%), the deal not being good enough (24%) and lacking information (24%).

Which? looked at all major UK providers and found some who did not offer the discount, or if they did they offered slower speeds than normal packages.

These speeds can work for small households who do not use the internet heavily, but if several different rooms are streaming content in the same house they could suffer lag.

Six in 10 eligible households (63%) said they were completely unaware social tariffs existed, with half of this group saying they were likely to switch after hearing about them.

Why do so few people know about it?

Which? said some providers make it hard to know if they do offer the discounted rate.

Another key reason people are unaware of the offers is that unless specifically searched for the discount deals do not appear on price comparison websites.

They also are often not clearly advertised on providers' websites when looking at the normal packages they offer.

Instead, providers often have a separate webpage dedicated to the social tariff, which isn't as easy to find as their normal offerings.

Who offers what?

Not all providers offer the tariff, but enough large providers (including BT) do that you should be able to get one anywhere in the UK.

Ofcom said Sky, Now and Vodafone only offered social tariffs for fixed broadband with average speeds of 38mbps or less - significantly lower than the median UK download speed of 59mbps.

Broadband modem. Credit: PA

Which? said other providers such as EE, Plusnet, Shell and TalkTalk still did not offer their own social tariffs.

Three providers - Virgin Media, BT and Hyperoptic - all offer several social tariff offerings at different speeds at various price points.

TalkTalk offers free 38mbps internet for six months to job seekers, but this needs to be approved by Jobcentre staff.

Moneysavingexpert.com has a dedicated page for comparing some of the different social tariff deals on offer.

Which? is calling on all providers to offer a range of social tariffs to suit every household’s needs and ensure they are properly advertising all their offerings to new and existing customers.

It has also urged providers to ensure people do not have to pay early termination charges to move to a social tariff, even if they are moving to another provider.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “People who are struggling financially and trying to make savings during the cost of living crisis should not be made second-class citizens when it comes to broadband – which is vital for work, education and family life.

“Our research shows that lack of awareness and concerns about slow connections are major factors hampering take-up of social tariffs – so broadband providers need to do more to promote their social tariffs to low-income customers and improve their range of options to ensure that these deals fit customers’ needs.”

Sky said: “We’re focused on providing support to our customers and colleagues who need it most.“We encourage customers who are struggling financially to get in touch with us so we can work out how best to support them.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know