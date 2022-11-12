Egypt: At least 21 dead after bus crashes into canal

At least 21 people have died after a bus fell into a canal in northern Egypt’s Nile River Delta region.

Three children are among the dead, Egyptian health ministry official Dr. Sherif Makeen said.

In a statement, the ministry said the accident happened in the Dakahlia province, around 62 miles northeast of the capital of Cairo.

Other injured passengers were transported to a local hospital.

The head of police investigations in the province, Brig. Mohamed Abdel Hadi, said the driver may have lost control of the vehicle's steering wheel.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record.

Crashes and collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

In July, a passenger bus slammed into a parked trailer truck on a highway in the southern province of Minya, killing 23 people and injuring 30.

In October, a truck slammed into a minibus in Dakahlia, killing at least 10 people, authorities said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...