New Zealand wins 34-31 against England in Women’s Rugby World Cup final

New Zealand retained the World Cup after snapping England’s 30-match unbeaten run in a thrilling final at Eden Park.

England lost 34-31 in the final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Auckland on Saturday morning.

The Black Ferns triumphed despite trailing for most of the match against a Red Roses side who had to dig in for more than an hour with a player down after Lydia Thompson was sent off.

It was heartbreak for Simon Middleton’s team who threw everything at the tournament hosts, with Amy Cokayne helping herself to three tries.

England finished top of Pool C with three wins from three before beating Australia and Canada to set up a meeting with New Zealand.

Ahead of the final England prop Sarah Bern said she was hopeful that the momentum behind women’s rugby can continue in the build-up to a home World Cup in 2025 after a stellar year of women's sport. Before the clash, she said: “We’ve generated so much momentum this year. With our Autumn Series, Sandy Park was sold out a few times, in our Six Nations as well we had a huge sell-out crowd.

England fans ahead of Women's Rugby World Cup final match. Credit: PA

“Even when we played France away, in front of 20,000 people, you can really feel viewing figures are going up. To get so many people watching us on the telly as well has been a gamechanger. “I really hope we can continue that momentum leading into our Six Nations and into the home World Cup. Women’s football really took off with the Euros and they managed to sell out Wembley, so I definitely think it’s a realistic goal for us to sell out Twickenham in the home World Cup.”

