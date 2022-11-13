What the papers say – November 13
Sunday’s front pages carry analysis which found Liz Truss’s “disastrous” mini-budget cost the country £30bn, reports that the Chancellor is preparing to “pile misery” on to voters in Thursday’s Autumn statement, the latest goings-on with Matt Hancock on I’m a Celebrity, and scenes of joy in Kherson following the retreat of Russian troops.
