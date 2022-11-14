Foreign secretary says LGBT+ fans should 'respect' Qatar's laws

Foreign secretary James Cleverly has said United Kingdom LGBT+ football fans should "respect the laws" of Qatar, despite being criticised for similar comments just weeks ago.

At the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee on Monday, Labour MP Chris Bryant pressed Mr Cleverly on the upcoming World Cup.

Mr Bryant asked whether the foreign secretary would advise gay fans to demonstrate while in Qatar, where same-sex sexual activity is illegal.

“No I wouldn’t,” Mr Cleverly answered. “When British nationals travel overseas they should respect the laws of their host country.”

Towards the end of last month, Mr Cleverly came under fire for suggesting that LGBT+ fans heading to the World Cup should be "respectful of the host nation".

On Monday, Mr Bryant was adamant that no fans should be travelling to the tournament. “I don’t think the World Cup should even have been given to Qatar because workers have been killed in building the buildings, migrants have been treated appallingly and gay men are regularly entrapped by police officers and then sent to prison – particularly if you’re a Muslim in Qatar you can face the death penalty,” he said. “So I don’t think any of it should be happening but then you come out and say gay people should respect Qatar – it does feel a bit of a slap in the face.” Mr Cleverly responded: “There will be LGBTQ+ football fans going to Qatar, I want them to be safe. Genuinely my question is, for those gay fans who want to go watch the football, what advice realistically should I give other than the advice I believe will keep them safe.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

He said he has told the Qatari authorities about “how important we feel that they should respect gay fans” and insisted “we’re very proud that we champion gay rights around the world”.

Mr Cleverly also confirmed he will attend the football tournament, adding that it is his job to make sure British visitors are safe in Qatar.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his frontbench are boycotting the tournament – which begins on Sunday – over concerns for LGBT+ rights, the rights of women and for workers who have lost their lives. The World Cup kicks off on Sunday. England play Iran on Monday before Wales faces the USA. Foreign Office advice notes “any intimacy between persons in public can be considered offensive, regardless of gender, sexual orientation or intent”.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said: “It’s an insult to LGBT+ fans that James Cleverly will travel to Qatar before even having apologised for his prehistoric suggestion that they should ‘compromise’ on their sexuality. “Instead of doubling down, Cleverly should retract his remarks and secure concrete assurances from the highest levels in the Qatari government that fans will not face criminal sanction for loving who they love."