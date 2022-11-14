A person has been sentenced to death by a court in Iran after being arrested for taking part in nationwide protests, state media reported.

The accused was sentenced to death at a court in Tehran for setting fire to a government building and being "an enemy of God and corruption on earth", Mizan, a news outlet linked to Iran's judiciary, said.

Another court sentenced five others to jail terms of between five to ten years for "gathering and conspiring to commit crimes against national security and disturbing public order".

Almost two months ago, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in state custody after being arrested for “improper hijab" by Iran's morality police.

Nationwide protests followed, as some women tore off their mandatory headscarves or burned them, as they demanded freedom from the strict laws.

Since the protests erupted, security forces have fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse demonstrations, killing over 200 people, according to rights groups, with thousands more arrested and charged.

The authorities branded the anti-government protests as "riots" and have blamed the protests on foreign interference, without offering evidence.What sparked the protests in Iran?

Iran's morality police arrested Mahsa Amini on 13 September in Tehran, where she was visiting from her hometown in the country's western Kurdish region.

She collapsed at a police station and died three days later.

Police detained her over accusations she was wearing her hijab too loosely. Iran requires women to wear the headscarf in a way that completely covers their hair when in public.

Mahsa Amini died in custody in Iran Credit: Francisco Seco/AP

The police deny Mahsa was mistreated and say she died of a heart attack.

Mahsa's family says she had no history of heart trouble and that they were prevented from seeing her body before she was buried.

The demonstrations erupted after her funeral in the Kurdish city of Saqez, and quickly spread to other parts of the country, including Tehran.

Demonstrations have followed globally in the subsequent months. Protesters and human rights groups have since accused Iran's regime of responsibility for more Iran protesters' deaths.

