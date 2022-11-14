Jeff Bezos says he wants to give most of his fortune to charity

Play Brightcove video

'We’re building the capacity to be able to give away this money'

Billionaire Jeff Bezos says he will give away most of his £105 billion fortune to charity within his lifetime.

As one of the world’s richest men, the Amazon founder said he is concentrating a chunk of his worth to combatting the climate crisis and immediate problems like homelessness and food security.

In an interview with CNN alongside partner Lauren Sanchez, Mr Bezos said it’s “not easy” figuring out how to give away his money but said he will look to people who can “unify” in the face of social and political divisions.

“The hard part is figuring to do it in a levered way, it’s not easy,” he said.

“Building amazon was not easy, it took a lot of hard work, a bunch of very smart teammates, and I’m finding that philanthropy is very similar.

“It’s not easy, it’s really hard. And there are a bunch of ways that I think you could do ineffective things, so we’re building the capacity to be able to give away this money.”

Among the “unifying” figures Mr Bezos has identified is Dolly Parton, who has received a $100 million (£84.6 million) grant as part of the Courage Civility Award.

"Well, look at what she’s done and how she’s led her life and the way she’s done it is bold things always with civility and kindness," he said, when asked about his award to the country singer icon.

"She’s a unifier, we have big problems in the world."

“Jeff [Bezos] and I are so proud to share that we have a new Bezos Courage and Civility Award winner — a woman who gives with her heart and leads with love and compassion in every aspect of her work,” Ms Sanchez, posted on Instagram.

“We can’t wait to see all the good that you’re going to do with this $100 million award.”

He pointed to the Bezos Earth Fund, which he said is a ten-year commitment to tackle issues such as sustainability and conservation.

He has previously pledged billions of his own money to fund scientists, activists and non-profits working to protect the earth.

Meanwhile, the Day One Fund focuses on the “here and now”, he said, on issues like “urgent food security and homelessness.”

Mr Bezos did not give a specific figure he would like to give away, but CNN reports he has committed around £8.5 million over the next ten years to the Bezos Earth Fund.