Man has bought every UK number 1 as Official Singles Chart turns 70

ITV News' Martin Stew reports as the UK Singles Chart celebrates its 70th birthday.

The Official UK Singles Chart is celebrating its 70th birthday and one music lover has the unique achievement of buying every single hit.

The chart first launched on 14 November, 1952, with the New Musical Express topped by Al Martino's Here In My Heart.

Dave Watson has a copy of every UK No1 single since the charts began.

He believes it is the only full collection in the country and it is worth at least £35,000.

But Dave said his listening habits are unique in the modern digital streaming age.

Dave said: "Now people have lost the theatre of going to the record shop, finding the record, bringing it home and listening to it."

The Official UK Singles Chart released data on its 70th birthday which showed a total of 4.55 billion singles have been bought or streamed in the UK.

A total 1,404 singles have reached the famed number 1 spot.

