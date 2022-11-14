Moscow has rubbished claims made by Indonesian authorities that foreign minister Sergei Lavrov had been taken to hospital after suffering from an apparent heart problem.

Three Indonesian government and medical officials have told The Associated Press that the Russian diplomat is being treated on the resort island - after arriving to attend the G-20 summit.

Each of the officials declined to be identified as they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

Two of the people said Mr Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition.

The officials said he was taken to Sanglah Hospital in the provincial capital, Denpasar, although the hospital did not immediately comment.

Russia, however, has denied the reports as "fake news."

In a Telegram post, the director of information and press department for the ministry, Maria Zakharov said: "It turns out that he was hospitalised. This is, of course, the aerobatics of fakes. Well, wait, world exclusive."Mr Lavrov is the highest-ranking Russian official attending the G-20 summit that is scheduled to start on Tuesday.