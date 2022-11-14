Matt Hancock has squirmed through his sixth I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Bushtucker trial in a row, as he was forced to face his biggest fear.

The former health secretary, 44, was covered in snakes and creepy-crawlies in an underground pit, after the public voted for him to take part in his sixth challenge in a row since joining the ITV reality show last week. During Monday evening’s episode, viewers saw Hancock take part in Deserted Down Under, which involved the MP for West Suffolk lying on his back in an underground pit as he attempted to unlock the valuable stars that were inside “hell holes” on either side of him. Hancock struggled through the challenge, which saw him given 11 minutes to unlock 11 stars while faced with spiders and cockroaches, as well as his biggest fear, snakes.

At one point Hancock told the show’s presenters, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “I’m just trying to talk about them (the snakes) as if they’re completely normal.” Later Hancock got a fright, shouting: “Something’s going up my leg. It’s inside my shorts.” It comes after he faced his fear of snakes in his previous trial House of Horrors, where a snake attempted to strike him at eye level. Approximately four minutes into Deserted Down Under, Hancock said: “I can’t get this done.” The politician became frustrated with himself during certain points of the challenge, and at one point the lights went out and he was left to complete the challenge in the dark.

At the end of the trial, it was confirmed that Hancock had won seven out of a possible 11 stars.

Reflecting on being in close proximity to snakes during the challenge, Hancock said: “I just managed to keep really calm. I had to be gentle with them, but they were fine.”

Adding: “My biggest fear [was snakes]. I kind of feel like I’ve faced that. I’ve conquered a fear.”

Hancock seemed disappointed with himself, commenting on the number of stars he managed to secure: “It’s not 11 is it? Fine for dinner, haven’t hit it out of the park.”

For the first time since entering the jungle last week, Hancock has been spared from undertaking the latest I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Bushtucker trial.

During Monday night’s episode of the ITV reality show, it was revealed that Chris Moyles, Boy George and Babatunde Aleshe will undertake Tuesday’s trial – named Angel of Agony – giving Hancock a break from dodging creatures and critters in an attempt to secure as many stars as possible for the camp.

