The UK is withdrawing peacekeeping troops from Mali despite increased Islamist activity in the region, as tensions grow over the West African nation's growing reliance on Russian mercenaries.Mali's military government has looked to the Wagner Group to bring order to the country, but their involvement has been marked by allegations of atrocities.Amid growing concern among Western governments, armed forces minister James Heappey said the 300-strong UK contingent with the French-led UN peacekeeping mission will end its three-year deployment early.

He said the West African country’s growing reliance on Russian mercenaries is undermining stability, calling Wagner’s forces “a bunch of murderous, human rights-abusing thugs" who are counterproductive to peace.

France announced earlier this year it was withdrawing its much larger force from Mali after relations deteriorated with the ruling junta.

In response to a question by Lib Dem MP Richard Foord, Mr Heappey said he would consider proscribing the Wagner Group as a terrorist organisation.

In a statement in the House of Commons on Monday, Mr Heappey blamed Mali's government, saying "two coups in three years have undermined international efforts to advance peace."

Mr Heappey said the Malian government "began working with the Russian mercenary group Wagner and actively sought to interfere with the work of both the French-led and UN missions."

French troops leaving Mali. Credit: AP

He added: "The Wagner Group is linked to mass human rights abuses. The Malian government’s partnership with Wagner Group is counterproductive to lasting stability and security in their region.

"This government cannot deploy our nation’s military to provide security when the host country’s government is not willing to work with us to deliver lasting stability and security."

Mr Heappey said the UK's commitment to peace in the region was "undiminished" and the UK would continue to work with France and other allies to “rebalance” the UK’s deployment in West Africa.

British troops from the Light Dragoons and the Royal Anglians were originally deployed to Gao in the east of the country in 2020. Boris Johnson said at the time it showed the UK could be a “force for good”.

The UK only committed to renewing the mission in Mali via the UN Security Council in June this year.

Mali has been in turmoil since a 2012 uprising when soldiers overthrew the president. The power vacuum that resulted ultimately led to a jihadist insurgency and a French-led war that ousted the jihadists from power in 2013.

Insurgents remain active in Mali and extremist groups affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have moved from the arid north to more populated central Mali since 2015, stoking animosity and violence between ethnic groups in the region.

Abdoulaye Maiga, acting prime minister of Mali, speaking at COP27. Credit: AP

Who are the Wagner Group?

Founded by Russia's Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, the Wagner group is an infamous Russian mercenary organisation that has been linked to human rights abuses in Syria and elsewhere.

The group has recently played a key role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Wagner Group mercenaries already have been establishing a foothold for Russia in at least half a dozen African countries, including in the Central African Republic, Sudan, and in Mali, which is battling an insurgency similar to the one in Burkina Faso that has killed thousands and displaced some two million people.The group has been accused of committing human rights abuses.

Earlier this year, it was linked to at least six alleged civilian massacres and the extrajudicial killings of 300 people in Moura village in Mali, according to the Africa Center for Strategic Studies.Recently, Russian Telegram channels published a video allegedly showing a mercenary of the Wagner group being executed with a sledgehammer after he said he had switched sides in the Ukraine war.

Ukrainian English-language outlet Euromaidan Press described Yevgenny Nuzhin as a prisoner of war, and said he had said in an interview with Ukrainian journalists that he was ready to fight on Ukraine’s side.

In the footage, the man, who gave his name as Nuzhin, was shown with his head taped to an object resembling an anvil.

The video, which appeared on the Grey Zone Telegram channel, was posted under the title "The hammer of revenge".