Former Top Gear presenter and motoring journalist Sue Baker dies aged 67

'Pioneering' automotive journalist and former Top Gear presenter Sue Baker has died at the age of 67, her family has confirmed in a statement.

Baker had spent the final years of her life fighting motor neurone disease (MND).

In a statement released on Tuesday, her family said she had died with her loved ones close by her side.

The statement read: “It is with great sadness, that we share the news of Sue’s passing.

"A doting mother to Ian and Hannah, a loving grandmother to Tom and George, and a wonderful mother-in-law to Lucy. She passed at home this morning with family around her.

“She was a talented and prolific writer, a charismatic TV presenter, and a passionate animal lover.

"She had a life and career that many would envy, but did it all with such grace that she was admired and respected by all who knew her. We know she meant so much to so many.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported her over the last few years as she battled with MND.”

Baker, a former racing car driver and Observer motoring editor who also set up and ran the Motor Racing News Service, was described in tributes as a pioneering figure for women in the automotive journalism scene.

She hosted Top Gear for more than 100 episodes, in the original format of the series spanning 1980 through to 1991.

Baker was featured driving the latest cars and attending motor shows during her decade-long career on the popular series.

"We are deeply saddened to learn our vice-president and former chair, Sue Baker, passed away this morning following a long illness," the Guild of Motoring Writers wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"Sue was a pioneer for women in automotive journalism and a former presenter of Top Gear."

