Mystery around massive half a million increase in long-term sick
Half a million additional people have dropped out of the workforce because of long term illness since 2019.
This is a huge increase.
Long Covid may account for less than a fifth of these disabled people, and younger people have seen some of the larger increases.
According to the ONS one cause may be record-long NHS waiting times for treatment.
But there is a mystery around why sickness has reduced the labour force quite so much.
It is a serious worry for the individuals, and it has made life much more difficult for employers - while ratcheting up inflation.
There are now 2.5 million people who are unavailable to work because of long-term sickness. This is a massive number of people.
Within the ONS release are charts of the biggest increases in reported medical reasons for withdrawing from the Labour market because of long-term illness.
They are "other" (probably long Covid), "mental illness and nervous disorders" and "problems connected with back or neck".
And the sharp rises in long-term sickness among those aged between 16 and 34 are especially worrying.
A 42% rise in withdrawals from the labour market for those aged 25 to 34 is very striking and disturbing.
