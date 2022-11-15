Play Brightcove video

Rishi Sunak told ITV News Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana that in 'all workplaces, private and public, if people have concerns they should raise them'

The prime minister has urged anyone with concerns about the behaviour of Dominic Raab to raise them through "established processes" that are in place for people who have worries.

And insisted they would be "confidential". Asked by ITV News about why he would not want to investigate the allegations about his deputy prime minister and close ally, Rishi Sunak said: "I am not, and have not been, aware of any formal complaints about Dominic's behaviour." Pushed on whether there should be an investigation, the PM added: "Of course, there are established processes in place for people to raise concerns. In all workplaces - private, public - if people have concerns they should raise them. "Because unless people raise them it's hard for people to actually then look into them and make any changes are necessary so I would urge people to do that." However, several sources have told ITV News that they dare not raise a formal complaint within the civil service.

One senior figure, who revealed that there had been concerns raised when Mr Raab was Brexit secretary, said: "Almost no one ever makes a formal complaint because it's career-ending."

A spokesperson for Dominic Raab previously said: "Dominic has high standards, works hard, and expects a lot from his team as well as himself. He has worked well with officials to drive the government's agenda across Whitehall in multiple government departments and always acts with the utmost professionalism."

"We have no record of any formal complaints," a Cabinet Office spokesperson said - a claim which ITV News' sources echoed.

An MoJ spokesperson previously said: “There is zero tolerance for bullying across the civil service.

"The deputy prime minister leads a professional department, driving forward major reforms, where civil servants are valued and the level of ambition is high.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.