Two dead after Russian missiles cross into NATO member Poland, US official says

Russian missiles have crossed into NATO member Poland and killed two people, a senior US intelligence official said.

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the information from the US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the situation.

However, Mr Mueller said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a “crisis situation”.

Polish media reported that two people died on Tuesday afternoon after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodów, a village near the border with Ukraine.

Ukraine was also hit by Russian strikes on Tuesday. Residential buildings in Kyiv were targeted, while authorities announced emergency blackouts after attacks on energy and other facilities knocked out power.

Ukraine's President Volodmyr Zelenskyy said Russia fired at least 85 missiles, “most of them at our energy infrastructure,” and shut down power in many cities.

“We’re working, will restore everything. We will survive everything,” the president vowed.

His energy minister said the attack was “the most massive” bombardment of power facilities in the nearly nine-month-old Russian invasion, striking both power generation and transmission systems.

Likewise, neighbouring Moldova reported massive power outages after the strikes knocked out a key power line that supplies the small nation, an official said.

The minister, Herman Haluschenko, described the missile strikes as “another attempt at terrorist revenge” after military and diplomatic setbacks for the Kremlin.

He accused Russia of “trying to cause maximum damage to our energy system on the eve of winter”.

The aerial assault, which resulted in at least one death in a residential building in the capital, Kyiv, followed days of euphoria in Ukraine sparked by one of its biggest military successes - the retaking last week of the southern city of Kherson.