The cost of purchasing some of the UK's most popular branded food items has rocketed in recent times, with food price inflation currently slated at a record 14.7%.

Now, an investigation by Which? has revealed just how far residents across the UK have to stretch to afford their favourite products.

Its research analysed the prices of 79 branded items at six major supermarkets (Asda, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose), across the same month in both 2020 and 2022.

From the items it looked at, Heinz Tomato Ketchup - top down (460g) - witnessed the overall biggest average percentage increase.

How branded supermarket foods have increased in price. Credit: PA

Across the six retailers, it went up by 53% (91p) from an average of £1.74 to £2.65 over the two-year period.

Dolmio Lasagne Sauce (470g) ranked at second place on the list, seeing its price swell by 47% or 61p, across the six supermarkets from £1.46 to £2.07 on average.

However, the cost grew by as much as 107% or £1.09 in one supermarket.

Overall, ten products saw their prices grow on average by more than 40%, including Anchor's Spreadable Butter Tub (500g), Colman's Classic Mint Sauce and Hovis' Granary Wholemeal (800g).

The steepest individual rise in absolute terms at one supermarket came about for the price of Twinings of London Everyday 100 Tea Bags.

Compared with the base price in 2020, it swelled an extra £2.33 (64%), and across the six retailers went up on average, 64p (17%).

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...