Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will hike taxes and cut spending as he looks to tackle the "enemy" of inflation in his autumn statement.

In the House of Commons on Thursday, Mr Hunt will promise a plan to weather an economic "storm" and insist to MPs that the package will put the UK on a "balanced path to stability".

As inflation hit a 41-year high on Wednesday, the Chancellor will say his “difficult decisions” are necessary to keep mortgage rates low and tackle the rocketing energy and food prices intensifying the cost-of-living crisis.

But Mr Hunt is facing a backlash, as Tories on the right of the party are already voicing anger about the prospect of raising taxes, while energy bill support is likely to be scaled back and public services face cuts.

The Chancellor will insist his strategy “protects our long-term economic growth” while being “compassionate” to the most vulnerable on society.

“We aren’t immune to these global headwinds, but with this plan for stability, growth and public services – we will face into the storm,” he is expected to tell the Commons.

The long-awaited independent forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will also be published and are expected to detail bleak prospects for an economy teetering on a recession.

Mr Hunt will vow policies that will “work together” with the interest rate-rising Bank of England as he “makes sacrifices” to find up to £60 billion with cuts and tax hikes.

His package will stand in stark contrast to his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng’s unfunded splurge of tax cuts less than two months ago, which further dented the UK’s finances.

The Chancellor will warn that “high inflation is the enemy of stability” as it sends food and fuel bills soaring, causes businesses to fail and raises unemployment.

“It erodes savings, causes industrial unrest, and cuts funding for public services. It hurts the poorest the most and eats away at the trust upon which a strong society is built,” he is set to say.

“Families across Britain make sacrifices every day to live within their means, and so too must governments because the United Kingdom will always pay its way.

“We are taking a balanced path to stability: tackling the inflation that eats away at a pensioner’s savings and increases the cost of mortgages to families, at the same time supporting the economy to recover. But it depends on taking difficult decisions now.”

Labour warned that Britain is “falling behind on the global stage”.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Credit: PA

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “The country is being held back by 12 years of Tory economic failure and wasted opportunities and working people are paying the price.

“What Britain needs in the Autumn Statement today are fairer choices for working people, and a proper plan for growth.”

The Liberal Democrats warned stealth taxes accompanied by a “barrage of bills” and rising mortgages will leave a typical family £4,900 worse off next year.

Sharon Graham, the general secretary of the Unite union, warned Mr Hunt “workers are ready to take a stand”.

“He can choose to inject investment into the NHS and deliver a fair pay deal – or he can leave it as it is today, in danger of fatal collapse,” she said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has warned that inflation is the “enemy we need to face down” but insisted the decisions in Thursday’s autumn statement would be “based on fairness, they will be based on compassion”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Mr Hunt is expected to impose stealth taxes by freezing the rates at which workers begin paying higher rates, drawing more into higher brackets as inflation soars.

These are likely to be accompanied by a raising of the minimum wage, and a lowering of the threshold for when the 45% top rate of income tax comes in from £150,000 to £125,000.

The windfall tax on oil and gas giants is expected to be increased and widened to electricity generators.

But the energy bill support package unveiled by Liz Truss is expected to be made less generous from April.

Mr Hunt is also likely to set out whether benefits and state pensions will rise in line with inflation.

He is expected to allow local authorities to further raise council tax without referendums and delay Boris Johnson’s lifetime cap on social care costs.

Among the Tory critics, former cabinet minister Esther McVey has warned she will not support tax rises without the scrapping of the “unnecessary vanity project” of HS2.

Mr Hunt will seek to allay the criticism by going on to address the powerful 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers.

He will hope that his package will reduce the need for the Bank to further hike interest rates, with experts already pencilling in an increase from 3% to 3.5%.

