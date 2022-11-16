Gurkha veteran to climb Everest despite losing both legs in Afghanistan

Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Rebecca Barry spoke to Hari Badr Magar, who was seriously wounded in a bomb blast in Afghanistan

Climbing the world's highest mountain is an undertaking only for the very toughest.

So you probably don't get much tougher than one Gurkha veteran who has set his sights on Everest's peak - despite losing both his legs in a bomb blast in Afghanistan.

ITV News' Rebecca Barry went to see him.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know