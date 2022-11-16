UK inflation grows to 41-year high amid surge in gas and electricity bills

Inflation for the UK rose to 11.1% on Wednesday, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation grew from 10.1% in September to its present value, representing its highest level for 41 years. The last time inflation was higher was in October 1981.

Most economists had been expecting inflation to rise to 10.7%, but the ONS said "rising gas and electricity prices drove headline inflation".

ONS data showed gas prices have leaped nearly 130% higher over the past year, while electricity has risen by around 66%.

"Increases across a range of food items also pushed up inflation.

"These were partially offset by motor fuels, where average petrol prices fell on the month, while the price for diesel rose taking the disparity in price between the two fuels to the highest on record.

"There was further evidence that costs facing businesses are rising more slowly, driven by crude oil and petroleum prices."

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt blamed the impact of the pandemic and Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine for the spike in prices, as he warned that "tough" decisions on tax and spending would be needed in Thursday’s autumn statement.

"The aftershock of Covid and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is driving up inflation in the UK and around the world,” he said.

"This insidious tax is eating into pay cheques, household budgets and savings, while thwarting any chance of long-term economic growth.

"It is our duty to help the Bank of England in their mission to return inflation to target by acting responsibly with the nation’s finances. That requires some tough but necessary decisions on tax and spending to help balance the books."

Meanwhile, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves blamed the latest inflationary surge on "12 years of Tory economic failure".

"Inflation rising yet again will strike more fear in the heart of families across Britain dealing with soaring food prices, rising energy bills and a Tory mortgage premium on their home," she added.