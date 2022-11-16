'People don't want to give their dog away, but they can't afford to keep it'

By Hannah, a Dogs Trust call centre staff-member, for ITV News.

I have worked in the Dogs Trust Contact Centre for just over five years. We are busier than we have ever been, and it’s really taking it out of us all.

Until a few months ago, it felt like there was time in between calls, and we mainly took calls from people interested in rehoming a dog from us.

Now it’s handover after handover; sometimes we do six or seven in a row.

It’s emotionally draining.

You can tell the difference in the types of calls we are taking now compared to a year ago.

The cost of living crisis is mentioned a lot, and more people are calling us to hand over their dogs.

A pet being cared for by the Dogs Trust awaits a new home. Credit: ITV News

We’re speaking to people who have tried to do everything they can to keep hold of their dogs, and they are absolutely destroyed that they are having to hand their dog over.

It’s not just the cost of dog food that’s the issue.

I’ve taken calls from people living in their car because they can’t afford to live in a house.

They absolutely do not want to give their dog away, but they cannot afford to keep their dog.

People are needing to take on second jobs because of the cost of living so are out of the house more, and the dogs are being left for too long.

I took a call from one lady who was leaving her dog more than 24 hours at a time as she was going straight from a day job into a night job just to make ends meet.

Some of the calls we have taken are really emotional, and this hits us all, sometimes harder than we first think.

I took a call from someone who needed to hand his dog over because he couldn’t afford to pay for the treatment he needed.

The dog was the same breed as mine and going through the exact same medical issues my dog was.

I had to take a few minutes to myself after that call as it hit me so hard; I felt so sad for the caller.

Sometimes I go home and think that all I have done all day is deal with sadness, and it’s emotional.

It does affect me. Some callers literally pour their heart out.

When I first started this job, I used to get so angry because it felt like people were just giving their dogs away.

But I learned very quickly that people are actually doing the right thing by contacting us. They are looking for help and support for their dog.

Dogs Trust doesn’t judge anyone calling us to rehome their dog.

You don’t know what’s happened in their lives, or how their circumstances may have changed.

