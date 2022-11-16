Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Rachel Townsend heard from a pregnant woman who is scared for her unborn child's life

A pregnant woman living on the same estate where a toddler died after prolonged exposure to mould said she fears for her unborn child.

Awaab Ishak, two, died in 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the flat where he lived, with his parents, in Greater Manchester.

Awaab's father had previously complained to his housing association, Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH), about the mould, an inquest was told on Tuesday.

A fellow Ilminster block resident, who does not wish to be named, told ITV News Awaab's death has left her "really worried" for her unborn baby.

The pregnant woman showed ITV News the damp on her wall.

"Maybe it could happen to me. People who are living with kids - families - they should be in a safe place," the woman, originally from Iraq, said.

On a visit to her flat, ITV News found she had a notable damp problem. She said RBH isn’t interested in her decaying property - each time she reports the mould, they tell her to buy anti-damp paint.

“I say ‘look how bad is my flat’,” she said.

“Different inspectors coming, but not doing things right. Still saying ‘you can open the window'."

The woman now sleeps in her living room, with a humidifier, rather than in her bedroom.

After the inquest into Awaab's death, housing secretary Michael Gove vowed to "name and same negligent landlords.

Mr Gove told MPs on Wednesday that it was "painfully clear why we must do everything we can to better protect tenants".

In a statement, RBH told ITV News that, since Awwab's death, they have now visited every flat on the estate in order to check for damp and mould.