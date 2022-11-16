Raab requests formal investigation into himself over 'bullying' complaints

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has said he has written to the PM requesting an independent investigation into two complaints that have been levelled against him.

In a tweet, he said: “I look forward to addressing these complaints, and continuing to serve as Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary, and Lord Chancellor.”

Adding that he welcomed “the opportunity to address any complaints transparently”.

It comes after days of questions and allegations concerning his conduct towards colleagues.

In his letter to the prime minister, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab wrote: “When you entered No 10 Downing Street, on 25th October, you rightly stated that ‘this government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level’.

“I am proud to take this as a personal article of faith.”

“I have just been notified that two separate complaints have formally been made against me, in parallel, from my time as foreign secretary and my first tenure as justice ecretary, which ended in September of this year.

“I am, therefore, writing to request that you commission an independent investigation into the claims as soon as possible. I will co-operate fully and respect whatever outcome you decide.”