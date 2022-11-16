The prime minister has said that he is willing to publish his tax return, in full, as he promised to do during the Conservative leadership race last summer.

"That is the established precedent and I’d be very happy to follow the precedent," he said.

Rishi Sunak said the Cabinet Office would be in charge of timing, but added: "Yeah, I have no problem doing that".

Although he spoke of a precedent - the last PM to do it was David Cameron in 2016.

Boris Johnson published his as mayor of London, but not as PM.

Theresa May also did it during the leadership contest in 2016 but not after that.

Meanwhile, when Jeremy Corbyn was Labour leader he published his every year and urged others to do the same.

