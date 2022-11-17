Watch ITV News' live special coverage as the chancellor delivers his Autumn Statement in the House of Commons

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is to begin setting out his highly-anticipated Autumn Budget in the House of Commons with tax hikes and public spending cuts expected to be high on the agenda.

Mr Hunt is under pressure to restore the UK's economic credibility and stability following the fallout from Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's disastrous mini-budget.

The chancellor has already warned “difficult decisions” will be necessary to keep mortgage rates low and tackle the rocketing energy and food prices intensifying the cost-of-living crisis.

The budget comes as inflation hit a 41-year high on Wednesday at 11.1%, with food rising at an annual rate of 16.5%.

Mr Hunt has also been under pressure to protect the triple lock on pensions and urgently pump more cash into the health and social care system, as NHS England warned it is facing a £7 billion hole in its finances next year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...