Autumn Budget Q&A: What do the chancellor's financial plans mean for you?

Watch ITV News' Q&A session on your queries about the budget

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled a package of targeted support for the most vulnerable families, those on the lowest incomes, in his widely anticipated Autumn Budget on Thursday morning.

But the announced help won’t fully protect households from rising cost pressures and energy bills which come amid soaring inflation. And a lot of that support doesn’t come in until April.

ITV News Social Affairs Correspondent Sarah Corker has been answering your questions on what the chancellor's Autumn Budget means for you, and offers some practical advice for households across the country.

Tax Thresholds

Q: Jasmin, Hampshire - “I'm a working mum and my partner stays at home to care for our foster children full-time. How will my family be affected by increases in taxes given everything is becoming more expensive?”

A: That’s a question many people have been asking today. Inflation is already at a 40 year high, above 11%.

By freezing tax thresholds until 2028 – that means as people’s wages increase over time with inflation, they will pay more tax on those earnings. Some people will be pushed into a different tax bracket altogether. It’s what is known as a stealth tax.

Now for those on means-tested benefits - like universal credit - the government is providing cost living payments of £900. It’s worth double checking what you are entitled to. Poverty charities often have benefits calculators on their website.

Disability benefits

Q: Samantha, Southampton - "I'm a partially sighted type 2 diabetic who should be eating healthier foods but can't afford them and I'm only talking fresh fruit and vegetables. Also, I haven't put my heating on yet as I'm worried I won't be able to pay the bill in three months' time. When is the government going to understand that disabled people need extra money so that they can lead healthy lifestyles?"

A: By law, some disability benefits must go up by inflation. That’ll happen in April - a 10.1% rise. There will an extra cost of living payment of £150 for those on disability benefits. That’s on top of what’s already been received.

Now, if you’re struggling to pay those surging gas and electric bills, some energy firms, as well as charities and local councils also have hardship funds.

Samantha mentioned not being able to afford fruit and vegetables. There’s been a big expansion in food pantries. Members pay £5 per month and get access to £30 worth of fresh food. It really is worth looking at what’s available in your area.

Foodbanks have been a vital resource for many of those who are struggling amid the cost-of-living crisis. Credit: PA

Care Homes

Q: Leah, Cornwall - “I'm the managing director of Swallowcourt, we run care homes in Cornwall. How will the chancellor’s statement impact the retention and recruitment of a skilled workforce?”

A: The social care sector is facing a staffing crisis... vacancy rates are at record high. It’s an industry known for low pay with many on minimum wage. From April – that wage is going up to £10.42 an hour.

Positive news for staff, but care home bosses are questioning how they’ll pay for that inflated wage bill. The chancellor said there will be an extra £2.8 billion of funding for the social care sector next year – the aim is to stop bed blocking in hospitals.

Managers say that additional funding must be directed to improving pay and terms of conditions for care workers. Right now they can earn more working in retail or hospitality.

Electric Vehicles

Q: Warren, Shoreham - "I'm an electric vehicle owner, how will today's budget affect me?"

A: From 2025, owners of electric cars will have to pay road tax - at the moment they are exempt. That money goes into the up-keep of the roads.

As more of us switched to electric vehicles to cut emissions - this was always coming down the track, now there’s a date on it.

Motoring groups though are worried that the financial incentive of switching to EVs will be diminished.

Jeremy Hunt said he wanted to make motoring taxes "fairer" as he announced the policy. Credit: PA

Public sector pay

Q: Mark, Liverpool (Prison Officer) - "Will public sector workers, including prison officers, receive above inflation pay rises to help with those struggling with the rising cost of living?"

A: Public sector unions are calling for big salary increases as their members are struggling - in recent months we’ve been seeing a wave of strikes over pay.

Ministers still have to scrutinise public sector pay deals for teachers and nurses, for example.

The chancellor and economists have called for pay restraint, because if everyone gets inflation busting pay rises – in the public and private sector, then prices go up to pay for it, that means higher inflation for longer and and the economic pain is prolonged.

Expect more pay disputes ahead.

Carers Allowance

Q: Steven, Manchester (His wife is a carer for their disabled son) - "Will there be any changes to Carers Allowance?"

A: Like other benefits, the carers allowance will rise in line with inflation. So it will change from around £69 to £76 a week. But, not until April.

The concern for many low-income families is that they still need to get through what will be a very difficult winter.

