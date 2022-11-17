Ghostbusters actress and former Playboy model Kymberly Herrin has died.

In an obituary published on Tuesday in the Santa Barbara News Press, it was confirmed Herrin had "passed away peacefully" on 28 October at the age of 65.

Herrin found fame as a model, including featuring on the cover of Playboy magazine, as well as starring in 1984's Ghostbusters and Romancing the Stone.

In Ghostbusters, Herrin played the Dream Ghost, featuring in an intimate scene with Ray.

Herrin played Angelina in Romancing the Stone, before starring as a Playboy Playmate in Beverly Hills Cop II, and featuring in ZZ Top's music video for their song Legs.

Herrin starred as the Dream Ghost in the original Ghostbusters film. Credit: Kymberly Herrin/ Facebook

The obituary did not give a cause of death, but asked readers to "make a donation in Kym’s memory to the American Cancer Society to further the research of the prevention and treatment of breast cancer."

It added she was a lifelong Santa Barbara resident and a "beautiful woman inside and out."

In a Facebook post on 28 October, Herrin's niece Theresa Ramirez posted that her aunt was now reunited with her two older sisters, pictured together on a beach.

“They are all together now. Aunt Kymberly Herrin. I love you,” the photo was captioned.

The obituary said Kymberly is survived by her mother and brother, as well as other relatives. It added she will be "sorely missed by all that knew and loved her."

