Neighbours is coming back to screens just months after being cancelled

Neighbours is returning to television with a brand new series on Amazon Freevee just months after the Australian soap aired its final episode.

The long-running soap had closed out its 37-year onscreen run with a special episode featuring many familiar famous faces, including stars Kylie Minogue, Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce, Jason Donovan and Natalie Imbruglia.

However, a revitalised series will return to Ramsay Street on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US, in the second half of next year.

Viewers will also be able to watch thousands of episodes from previous seasons.

“Neigbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD original content and programming, Amazon Studios.

The show was initially axed after producers Fremantle were unable to find a new broadcaster after Channel 5 confirmed that it was dropping the long-running Australian soap to focus on original UK dramas.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.