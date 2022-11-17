Wales train later in Qatar's less intense heat as they prepare for first clash

Play Brightcove video

Watch the latest on Wales' preparation in Qatar, where ITV News reporter Chloe Keedy is at the pitch

As the Wales team settle into their new training facilities and try to get to grips with the intense Qatari heat, they know the next stop for them is the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, where they’ll play their first group game on Monday.

Wales will actually play all of their group matches there - first against the the USA, then Iran, and then there’s the small matter of their clash with England at the end of this month.

Since arriving in Qatar, Wales have rescheduled all of their daily training sessions to take place later in the afternoon when the heat is less intense.

Fans will be relieved to hear that the stadium is fully air conditioned so, in theory, players should be able to keep cool even during matches that take place in the middle of the day.

It’s been 64 long years since Wales last qualified for a World Cup.

The Ahmed bin Ali stadium is where their journey begins and what happens there over the next couple of weeks will determine how and when it will end.

