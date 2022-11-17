The start of the 2022 World Cup is just days away and if you are not heading out to Qatar to go to games in person, you are probably watching it on TV.

While the tournament is to going to feel a bit different this year, given it is the first ever mid-season World Cup, fans will still be daring to dream as they follow their nation game by game.

England supporters are hoping to see the Three Lions overcome poor form to go all the way this time, after making it to the 2018 World Cup semi-final and losing to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

Here is everything you need to know about when Gareth Southgate's men are playing and how you can watch their games.

Group B opener vs Iran:

England's first game of the 2022 World Cup is against Iran on Monday, 21 November at the Khalifa International Stadium.

As Qatar is three hours ahead of England, the game is kicking off at 1pm (GMT).

TV coverage starts on BBC 1 at 12pm (GMT). You can also watch the game on BBC iPlayer.

Gareth Southgate applauding the fans after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Credit: PA

England vs USA:

England take on USA in their second group stage match.

The last time the two sides met in a competitive international game was a horror 1-1 draw in the 2010 World Cup.

England vs USA kicks off at 7pm (GMT) on Friday, 25 November.

You can catch the game on ITV1 or watch it on ITVX - ITV's brand new free streaming service.

Wales challenge:

In a potentially decisive final group stage game, England take on their neighbours Wales.

It was a memorable game for England fans the last time they took on Wales in a tournament - a late 2-1 win at Euro 2016.

Will it be as exciting again? To find out you can watch the game as it kicks off at 7pm (GMT) on Tuesday, 29 November.

The game is being shown on BBC 1 and the BBC iPlayer.

Gareth Bale Credit: PA

Potential knockouts:

If England make it out of the group stages, they would play their Round of 16 game on either Saturday 3 December or Sunday 4 December, depending on if they finish 1st or 2nd.

The quarter-finals will be played on Friday 9 December and Saturday 10 December.

The semi-finals are on Tuesday 13 December and Wednesday 14 December, before the World Cup final on Sunday 18 December.

