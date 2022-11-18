Beer sales to be banned in stadiums at Qatar World Cup

FIFA has confirmed the sale of beer will be banned in Qatari stadiums during the 2022 World Cup.

The announcement comes after Qatari authorities pressed FIFA to ban all sales of long-time World Cup beer sponsor Budweiser at the eight venues.

A FIFA spokesperson said: "Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sale points of beer from Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters."

Budweiser’s parent company, AB InBev, pays tens of millions of dollars at each World Cup for exclusive rights to sell beer. The company's partnership with FIFA started at the 1986 tournament.

When Qatar launched its bid to host the World Cup, the country agreed to respect FIFA’s commercial partners, and again when signing contracts after winning the vote in 2010.

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the host country was forced to change a law to allow alcohol sales in stadiums.

AB InBev’s deal with FIFA was renewed in 2011 - after Qatar was picked as host - in a two-tournament package through 2022. However, the Belgium-based brewer has faced uncertainty in recent months on the exact details of where it can serve and sell beer in Qatar.

An agreement was announced in September for beer with alcohol to be sold within the stadium perimeters before and after games.

Only alcohol-free Bud Zero would be sold in the stadium concourses for fans to drink in their seats in branded cups.

In the UK, alcohol can be consumed in the stadium at football games but not in the stands, or anywhere with a view of the pitch.

Last weekend, AB InBev was left surprised by a new policy insisted on by Qatari organisers to move beer stalls to less visible locations within the perimeter.

Budweiser was also to be sold in the evenings only at the official FIFA fan zone in downtown Al Bidda Park, where up to 40,000 fans can gather to watch games on giant screens. The price was confirmed as £11.75 for a beer.

Ab InBev did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company will be based at an upscale hotel in the West Bay area of Doha with its own branded nightclub for the tournament.

