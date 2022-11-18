No decision yet on reinstating Donald Trump’s Twitter account, says Elon Musk

No decision has been made on reinstating former US president Donald Trump’s Twitter account, owner Elon Musk has announced.

Posting on the social media site that the billionaire recently bought, Mr Musk announced that other controversial figures Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson and Babylon Bee would have their accounts reinstated.

He posted: "New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.

"Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter.

"You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet."

He continued: "Note, this applies just to the individual tweet, not the whole account.

"Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated.

"Trump decision has not yet been made."

He posted the series of Tweets after stating: "Freedom Fridays …"

Comedian Griffin was banned earlier this month from Twitter under a prohibition of "parody" accounts after changing her account name to match that of the Tesla chief executive.

Right-wing author and psychologist Dr Peterson was suspended by Twitter in July after he posted about transgender actor Elliot Page, which the site ruled had violated its rules on "hateful content."

The vast majority of Twitter's staff have now been sacked. Credit: AP

The account of Christian satirical news site Babylon Bee was suspended for the same reason after it posted in March: "The Babylon Bee’s Man of the Year is Rachel Levine," referring to the US Assistant Health Secretary, who openly identifies as a trangender woman.

Mr Trump’s account was permanently suspended following the Capitol Hill riots in January 2021.

Mr Musk's takeover has upended Twitter and resulted in a large number of sackings.

He initially laid off around 50% of the workforce then recently sent an ultimatum to the remaining staff saying they should leave if they don't want to commit to a new regime of long hours.

Staff who didn't take up the offer were given three months of severance pay.

It is believed most of the remaining engineers at the company decided to leave.

The newest departures mean the platform is losing workers just as it gears up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which opens Sunday. It’s one of Twitter’s busiest events, when tweet surges heavily stress its systems.

Mr Musk and his team temporarily closed Twitter's head office earlier this week, reportedly amid fear of sabotage by disgruntled former employees.

There are fears that such large numbers of redundancies could lead to Twitter's collapse.

More People have reported seeing more spam and scams on their feeds and in their direct messages in recent days.

