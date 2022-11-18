North Korea fired suspected missile with range to hit US mainland, officials say

North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday with enough range to hit the US mainland, officials said.

Japanese Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said the missile - which landed in the sea roughly 130 miles west of Oshima-Oshima Island in Hokkaido, Japan - was capable of flying as far as 9,320 miles.

There were no reports of damage to ships or aircraft from the missile, which South Korea's military estimates reached an altitude of 3,790 miles.

Misawa Air base, which hosts Japanese and US troops, briefly issued an order to seek cover, according to its Facebook post.

Fighter jets and B-1B bombers fly over South Korea Peninsula during a joint air drill in South Korea in November. Credit: South Korean Defense Ministry via AP, File

The suspected launch came a day after a smaller missile launch by the North, with it warning of "fiercer military responses" to the US bolstering its regional security presence.

Friday's launch would be the eighth ICBM test North Korea has carried out this year, according to a tally calculated from US State Department information.

In response to the latest incident, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol urged for stronger defence preparedness and security cooperation with America and Japan, Reuters reports.

Joe Biden meets with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, at a regional summit. Credit: AP

A White House official confirmed that US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet leaders of Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australian and New Zealand to discuss the launch on the side-lines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Friday.

North Korea previously said some of the tests were simulations of nuclear attacks on South Korean and US targets.

Many experts say North Korea would eventually want to enhance its nuclear capability to get bigger concessions from its strategic rivals.

US President Joe Biden has reaffirmed the US commitment to defend South Korea and Japan with a full range of capabilities, including its nuclear arms.

The North Korean missile launched on Thursday flew about about 150 miles at the maximum altitude of 29 miles, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

It called the launch “a grave provocation” that undermines peace and security on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea has insisted its recent weapons testing activities are legitimate military responses to US-South Korean military drills, which it views as a practice to launch attacks on the North.

Washington and Seoul have said their exercises are defensive in nature.

