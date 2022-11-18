Twitter has reportedly told employees the company's office buildings will be temporarily closed as staff continue to leave the social media firm after Elon Musk's takeover.

Hundreds of Twitter employees are said to be leaving the beleaguered social media company after Musk reportedly told staff to either sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave.

The managing editor of the tech site Platformer, Zoe Schiffer, tweeted staff were not told why the offices had been temporarily closed. The BBC reports the offices will reopen on Monday November 21.

"We're hearing this is because Elon Musk and his team are terrified employees are going to sabotage the company. Also, they're still trying to figure out which Twitter workers they need to cut access for," Ms Schiffer said in a follow up tweet.

She added the lead web engineer and many of the employees "who maintained critical infrastructure" have left the company.

Since taking over Twitter less than three weeks ago, Musk has fired half of the company's full-time staff of 7,500 and numerous contractors responsible for content moderation.

He fired top executives on his first day as Twitter's owner, while others left voluntarily in the ensuing days.

Earlier this week, Musk, who also heads Tesla and SpaceX, began firing a small group of engineers who took issue with him publicly or in the company's internal Slack messaging system.

Before Elon Musk took control of Twitter the company had around 7,500 staff Credit: AP

On Thursday, he tweeted he was not worried about resignations as "the best people are staying."

Musk has vowed to ease restrictions on what users can say on the platform, prompting criticism for potentially opening the gates at Twitter to hate and other harmful speech.

But the billionaire has tried to reassure advertisers, which drive most of the social platform’s revenue, that any rule changes will not damage their brands by associating them with harmful content.

