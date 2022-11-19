FIFA president Gianni Infantino has hit back at criticism of Qatar from Europe on the eve of the 2022 World Cup.

The game’s global governing body has been attacked for its decision to hold the finals in the Middle Eastern nation, where the treatment of migrant workers and the rights of LGBTQ+ people have been thrust into the spotlight.

In a speech ahead of the opening game of the tournament on Sunday, Infantino said: “We have told many, many lessons from some Europeans, from the western world.

“I think for what we Europeans have been doing the last 3,000 years we should be apologising for next 3,000 years before starting to give moral lessons to people.”

“Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arabic. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel (like) a migrant worker," Infantino added.

“Of course I am not Qatari, I am not an Arab, I am not African, I am not gay, I am not disabled. But I feel like it, because I know what it means to be discriminated, to be bullied, as a foreigner in a foreign country. As a child I was bullied – because I had red hair and freckles, plus I was Italian so imagine.

“What do you do then? You try to engage, make friends. Don’t start accusing, fighting, insulting, you start engaging. And this is what we should be doing," he continued.

In a letter earlier this month, Infantino and FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura urged the 32 World Cup countries to "focus on football" and not human rights issues ahead of the tournament.

FIFA's letter asked teams to “not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists.”

It added FIFA "tries to respect all opinions and beliefs, without handing out moral lessons."

