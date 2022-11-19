Inside Qatar's £170 a night World Cup 'cabin-style' fan village accommodation

Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV News reporter Chloe Keedy's video tour of one of Qatar's official fan villages

Qatar has allowed a glimpse inside its official fan villages as it prepares for 2022 World Cup kick-off.

ITV News took a tour of the approximately £170 a night (740 Qatari rial) rooms next to the Ahmad bin Ali stadium, where Wales will play all of their group stage matches.

It is one of several FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 fan villages located in and around Doha's outskirts.

The accommodation, officially called Fan Village Cabins Rawdat Al Jahhaniya, comprises of a choice between a double or a twin ensuite room, with each sleeping up to two people.

The rooms are air-conditioned and include tea and coffee making facilities, two bottles of water per day, a fridge, bed linen, and bathroom towels.

The village's on-site facilities include an outdoor gym, cinema screens, and food outlets, and access to a 24/7 reception and other guest services, according to its official website.

The village backs on to an area with somewhat of an 'unfinished' look - although it appeared likely to be a storage area rather than part of the accommodation, ITV News' Chloe Keedy reported from her tour.

In the lead-up to the World Cup, some observers singled out Qatar's fan villages for criticism, comparing the accommodation's aesthetic to 'shipping containers'.

The official website for the fan village describes the accommodation as 'practical, 'cabin-style' and 'casual' accommodation'.

Qatar, home to 3 million people, will see its population swell as the tournament begins. It has spent over $200 billion for improvements, but has also faced criticism over its handling of migrant labour and hardline anti-LGBTQ+ laws.FIFA this week confirmed the sale of beer will be banned in Qatari stadiums during the World Cup.

Instead, alcohol-free Bud Zero will be sold in the stadium concourses for fans to drink in their seats in branded cups.

Alcohol will only be able to be purchased in hospitality boxes, which start at nearly £19,000 per game.

In the UK, alcohol can be consumed within stadiums at football games but not in the stands, or anywhere with a view of the pitch.Wales kicks off its first World Cup match with a clash against the United States on Monday 21 November. The match will be aired at 6.05pm on ITV1.

