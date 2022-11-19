A person staying at the Manston migrant processing centre has died in hospital, the Home Office says.

Few details are available about the incident so far, but the Home Office confirmed the person died in hospital on Saturday morning after “becoming unwell”.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out and the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been notified.

A statement posted on Twitter by the Home Office said: “We express our heartfelt condolences to all those affected.”

“We take the safety of those in our care extremely seriously and are profoundly saddened by this event.

“A post-mortem examination will take place so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time,” the statement said.

A Home Office spokesperson added that there was “no evidence at this stage to suggest that this tragic death was caused by an infectious disease”.

They added: “We take the safety and welfare of those in our care extremely seriously and provide 24/7 health facilities with trained medical staff at Manston.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know