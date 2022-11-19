Ukraine war: Rishi Sunak meets President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Rishi Sunak has met Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy as snow falls in war-torn Kyiv, in his first visit to the country since becoming prime minister last month.

"Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom,” Mr Sunak tweeted, adding, "We are with you all the way."

A Number 10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister is in Ukraine today for his first visit to Kyiv to meet President Zelenskyy and confirm continued UK support."

Following in the footsteps of both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, Mr Sunak has pledged that UK support for Ukraine in the fight against Russia will remain steadfast.

The prime minister, who has spoken to Mr Zelenskyy on more than one occasion since entering Downing Street, used his appearance at the G20 this week to join with allies and other Western leaders to condemn Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

A video of the meeting, posted by Mr Sunak’s Twitter account, shows him shaking hands with the Ukrainian leader in a snowy Kyiv.

“Welcome. How are you?” Mr Zelensky asks the Prime Minister.

“Really good to see you,” Mr Sunak says as Mr Zelensky gestures at the falling snow.

The pair are shown shaking hands in front of the Union flag and Ukraine’s flag, with the pair also shown holding a one-to-one meeting.

Mr Sunak's visit comes after a missile hit a Polish village close to the Ukrainian border, initially sparking concerns Russia had struck a Nato member state.

Some of the tensions have been eased by the likely attribution of the hit to Ukrainian defence forces.

More follows...