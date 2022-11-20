Play Brightcove video

Colorado Spring Police give an update on the deadly Club Q shooting

At least five people have been killed and 18 more wounded after an attacker opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado late on Saturday, officials said.

The club said the suspect was subdued by patrons at the club in the western US state.

Authorities received a report of a shooting at Club Q at 11.57 pm and responded within minutes, Lieutenant Pamela Castro, of the Colorado Springs Police Department, said.

The violence is the sixth mass killing this month and comes in a year when the nation was shaken by the deaths of 21 in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Lt Castro had few details beyond the number of dead and wounded.

She said the suspect was injured but authorities didn’t know how. The FBI was on the scene and assisting.

The latest incident occurred as anti-gay rhetoric by extremists in the US has intensified.

In a statement, Club Q termed the shooting a hate attack.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community,” the club posted on its Facebook page.

It said its prayers were with victims and families, adding: “We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

Club Q is a gay and lesbian nightclub that features a “Drag Diva Drag Show” on Saturdays, according to its website.

In addition to the drag show, Club Q's Facebook page said planned entertainment included a “punk and alternative show” preceding a birthday dance party, with a Sunday “all ages brunch.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know