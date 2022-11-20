For the first time, wealthy countries have agreed to help pay damages to poorer countries worst hit by the climate crisis after marathon talks at COP27.

The historic deal agreed in the early hours of Sunday in Sharm el-Sheikh establishes a loss and damage fund and was welcomed by developing nations who have long called for reparations.

Poorer countries are often the victims of extreme weather, such as floods, droughts, heat waves, famines and storms, made worse by the climate crisis despite having contributed little to global emissions.

But despite the success of the finance deal, the climate summit ended with no agreement to further address the burning of fossil fuels, considered to be the root cause of global heating.

The loss and damage deal was celebrated by leaders of the worst-hit countries.

Pakistan environment minister Sherry Rehman, speaking for a coalition of the world’s poorest nations told fellow delegates, said the agreement “responded to the voices of the vulnerable, the damaged and the lost of the whole world by establishing a fund for the lost and the damaged".

“We have struggled for 30 years on this path. And today, in Sharm Sheikh, this journey has achieved its first positive milestone. The establishment of a fund is not about dispensing charity. It is clearly a down payment on the longer investment in our joint futures," she said.

“The agreements made at COP27 are a win for our entire world. We have shown those who have felt neglected that we hear you, we see you, and we are giving you the respect and care you deserve.”

Victims of the unprecedented flooding from monsoon rains use makeshift barge to carry hay for cattle, in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan. Credit: AP

“It wasn’t easy at all,” UN Climate Chief Simon Stiell, who is from Grenada. “We worked around the clock. But this outcome does move us forward” and he said it for the first time addresses “the impacts on communities whose lives and livelihoods have been ruined by the very worst impacts of climate change.”

The new agreement does not ratchet up calls for reducing emissions but it does keep alive the global goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial times.

The deal does not expand on last year’s call to phase down global use of “unabated coal” even though India and other countries pushed to include oil and natural gas in language from Glasgow.