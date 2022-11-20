Final preparations are under way in Qatar for the opening ceremony of the Middle East's first World Cup amid continued international criticism.

Qatar will take on Ecuador in the opening match in front of fans and world leaders, including Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who had closed Qatar's only land border to the world through the kingdom over a yearslong political dispute. Qatar has faced criticism from the West for its human rights record, its stance on LGBTQ rights and its treatment of the low-paid labourers who built the over $200 billion in infrastructure in the runup to the tournament. It has also faced anger from Qataris for what they view as the Western cultural extravaganzas of the tournament. This stance is what likely leading to the stadium beer ban just two days before the tournament kicked off.

It remains unclear how many leaders from Western nations will attend the ceremony and match on Sunday night.

Harry Kane and members of the England squad during a training session at the Al Wakrah Sports Club Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. Credit: PA

England skipper Harry Kane is one of several national captains who plan to participate in the Onelove campaign against discrimination.Wales, including captain Gareth Bale, are another of the nine European nations set to wear the armbands during the tournament.

England's Eric Dier was asked about the armband situation during a press conference at the teams' Al Wakrah base on Saturday.

“I didn’t know about the row about the armbands,” he said. “I didn’t know about that.

“As far as I’m aware at this point, Harry’s still wearing it and I haven’t heard about any of the other European countries that I think are going wear it.

“I don’t know if they’ve said they’ve changed their mind but as far I know everyone’s still wearing it.

“That’s just part of our beliefs, our principles.”

Comedian Joe Lycett appeared to shred £10,000 after David Beckham refused to step down as an ambassador for Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.The comic issued an ultimatum to the former England footballer after it was reported he had signed a £10 million deal World Cup hosts.

The contest kicks off this weekend in Qatar – where homosexuality is still illegal and anyone found participating in same-sex, sexual activity can be punished with up to seven years in prison.