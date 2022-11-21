Chris Hemsworth to take acting break after Alzheimer's risk discovered

Chris Hemsworth has said he will "take some time off" from acting after learning that he has a heightened risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.

The Thor star learned he had two copies of the gene ApoE4, which he has inherited from both his parents, while undergoing tests as part of his Disney+ documentary series Limitless.

He told Vanity Fair that the tests confirmed his "biggest fear" and that he will be taking "preventative steps".

While having the gene doesn't make it certain that someone would develop Alzheimer's - it is considered a strong indication that a person could.

Around 3% of the population carries two copies of the gene.

Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia and can cause memory problems as well as confusion and difficulty with communicating.

Credit: AP

The 39-year-old had initially been informed of his diagnosis off air, and producers gave him the option of not talking about it on the show.

But he decided he wanted to share the news to "motivate" people to take better care of themselves and highlight steps available in combatting Alzheimer's.

The actor added: "It's not like I've been handed my resignation.

"If you look at Alzheimer's prevention, the benefit of preventative steps is that it affects the rest of your life.

"It's all about sleep management, stress management, nutrition, movement, fitness. It's all kind of the same tools that need to be applied in a consistent way."

He will soon feature in George Miller's forthcoming Mad Max sequel Furiosa, which concluded filming earlier this month.

The 39-year-old said he would take a break from acting after finishing the publicity tour for Limitless, along with his other contracted work.

He will be going home to Byron Bay in Australia to spend time with his partner, actor Elsa Pataky, and their three children.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.