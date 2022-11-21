Problems with FIFA’s mobile app for World Cup match tickets delayed fans from getting into the stadium to watch England play Iran on Monday in the second game of the tournament.

Hundreds of fans were lined up outside the Khalifa International Stadium less than an hour before the 4pm (1pm GMT) kick-off in Doha.

As 1pm approached, a large swathe of supporters were still attempting to gain access to the stadium.

Just ahead of kick-off, Gary Lineker - who is hosting the BBC’s coverage of the World Cup - said they were getting reports of England fans waiting up to two hours outside the stadium due to issues with the app.

"There are obviously lots of empty seats, you can see that for yourselves," the football pundit and former England striker said.

"Apparently there are long queues and some fans haven't got in yet from outside the stadium. "Hopefully that resolves itself and we'll update you should we hear any further news on that issue."

“Some spectators are currently experiencing an issue with accessing their tickets,” FIFA acknowledged.

Fans were advised to check the inbox of the email account they used to register with the FIFA ticketing app.

“In case fans cannot access their email accounts, the stadium’s Ticket Resolution Point will be able to support,” FIFA said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know