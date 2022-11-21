England kick-off World Cup campaign against Iran

England have begun their 2022 World Cup campaign against Iran.

Almost 2,400 Three Lions fans piled into Doha's Khalifa International Stadium for the group B game, which kicks off at 1pm (GMT).

Their ranks were swelled by fans in the region, with shuttle flights from Dubai and taxi trips from Saudi Arabia among the options for those heading to the tournament.

Hours away from England's opener, Harry Kane was told not to wear an armband expressing solidarity with LGBT+ people during World Cup games.

The FA - along with the footballing associations of five other countries - requested their captains don't wear the 'OneLove' armbands amid the threat of sanctions from FIFA.

An outcry has ensued, with fans groups and activists saying the last-minute decision has "shown the FIFA's true colours".

Meanwhile, British-Iranian comedians have urged England players to make a symbolic gesture against the Iranian regime's crackdown on protesters.

Omid Djalili, who was born in London to Iranian parents, said people in Iran are “protesting against gender apartheid” and said the country should have been “thrown out” of the tournament. He added in a video posted on Twitter: “My message to England players right now is you have a massive opportunity to do a very, very small gesture to make massive global impact.

Omid Djalili talks to ITV's Good Morning Britain about the protests in Iran

“And I think England players, Wales and USA players when they score if you just make this one simple statement of like ‘hair, snip’, that sends a huge message to the women and girls of Iran.”

Iranian-born British comedian and actress Shaparak Khorsandi, responding to the video, said: “Iran does not allow women and girls in stadiums, Russia is not allowed in World Cup, Iran shouldn’t be either.” She added: “A tiny gesture, football is for everyone. Freedom is for everyone.”

At 7pm (GMT), Wales, who are in the same group as the Three Lions, will face the USA at the 40,000-capacity Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

England and Wales will hope to get off to a winning start and pick up points in their second games later in the week before facing each other next week for their final group stage fixture.