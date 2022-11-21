'It isn't the same': Fans feel mixed emotions as World Cup kicks off

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Reporter Martin Stew has the latest on how fans have reacted to the Qatar World Cup

The heated controversies that have taken root in the run-up to the Qatar World Cup have left fans with mixed enthusiasm for the competition.

Organisers have claimed that Qatar is "gripped by football fever", despite empty seats and muted anticipation back in the UK.

Vacant areas became increasingly visible in home sections of Al Bayt Stadium from half-time onwards, and by the final 15 minutes the ground was virtually deserted except for Ecuadorian fans.

Perhaps the winter timing, just before Christmas, has had as much to do with this, as the controversial build-up.

And perhaps too, England's stunning win in their opening game will go some way towards setting the tournament alight for fans.

Gareth Southgate's side managed to secure a comfortable 6-2 win against Iran to get their World Cup campaign up and running in Qatar.

And as England began to score almost at will, the tide of emotions among fans began to shift.

One fan told ITV News: "It's not in the summer is it. It isn't the same. But hopefully England bring it home."

Businesses dedicated to selling memorabilia and shirts have also felt the lack of buzz surrounding this year's World Cup.

Charlie Hutton. Credit: ITV News

Charlie Hutton from Classic Football Shirts said: "It hasn't been quite as busy you'd expect in a major tournament. But if England get to a World Cup final, no matter where it is, or what time of year it is it is going to be a real clamour."

England's triumph was marred with “carnage” off the pitch for some fans trying to enter the stadium.

Several fans heading to the group B fixture endured ticketing problems as they attempted to enter the stadium, with some missing part of the game.

Concerns were also raised about the availability of food within the stadium and at the main fan park in central Doha.

With the 4pm local time kick-off approaching, some supporters were frantically refreshing the official ticketing mobile app on their phones in a bid to have their QR code load.

This left them enduring some stressful and frustrating moments, with a group of England fans also seen arguing with officials as they kept being told entry to the queue was closed and repeatedly moved down to another entrance.

