Sydney: 11 students injured after school science experiment goes wrong

Several students have been taken to hospital after a science experiment went wrong at a secondary school in Sydney.

The accident at Manly West Public School left 11 students and one teacher injured after the accident at around 1pm local time on Monday.

They were all treated for burns at the scene, with two being treated for serious injuries.

The most seriously injured was a girl, who was flown by air ambulance to hospital, according to 7 News.

Acting Superintendent Phil Templeman said it was an outdoor science experiment that went wrong.

“Today’s high winds have impacted the experiment and blown some of the materials around,” Mr Templeman said.

“The children have sustained burns to the upper body, chest, face and legs. Thankfully, the majority of the students were not badly injured.”Mr Templeman said there was a "huge response" by emergency services who arrived in minutes.

“I’d also like to recognise the staff from the school, who managed this incident particularly well, offering immediate support to emergency crews and ensuring injured patients were moved to an area where we could treat them,” he said.New South Wales authorities will investigate the incident.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know