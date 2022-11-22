Saudi Arabia produced one of the great World Cup shocks as they beat Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday.

The Argentina loss rivals other World Cup upsets like Senegal's 1-0 win over titleholder France 1-0 in the 2002 tournament opener and the United States beating England by the same score in 1950. Here, ITV News looks at five of the tournament's biggest upsets. United States 1 - England 0 (Brazil, 1950)

US' Joe Gaetjens is carried off by cheering fans after his team beat England 1-0 in a World Cup match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Credit: AP

1950 marked arguably the most humiliating defeat in England’s history. With star names such as Tom Finney and Stanley Matthews, England were firm tournament favourites when they entered the World Cup in Brazil.

At the start of their game against the Americans - none of whom were professional players - England dominated. However, in the 37th minute, Joe Gaetjens’ goal handed USA a shock victory.

Neither team made it out of the group stages. The US would not win another World Cup match until 1994.

North Korea 1 - Italy 0 (England, 1966)

For a brief moment in 1966, it appeared North Korea - yes, North Korea - might reach the semi-finals of the World Cup. In the group stages, North Korea's defence held firm against the might of Italy before Pak Doo Ik scored a scarcely believable winner. In the quarter-finals, Korea raced out to a 3-0 lead over Portugal before eventually falling 5-3.

Scotland 3 - Netherlands 2 (Argentina, 1978)

The Netherlands’ celebrated ‘Total Football’ side were in their prime, brimming with confidence and fully expected to thrash the Scots. However, Archie Gemmill had other ideas and fired a superb brace and, with Kenny Dalglish also popping up to score.

A 30-yard screamer from Denmark four minutes later would eventually put the Scots out on goal difference, while the the Dutch finished as tournament runners up.

Cameroon 1 - Argentina 0 (Italy, 1990)

Cameroon celebrate after their surprise win against Argentina. Credit: AP

Cameroon, reduced to nine men after a double sending-off, produced another strong candidate for the biggest-ever World Cup shock against the reigning champions.

In only their second appearance in the finals, they stunned the South Americans and stole the hearts of supporters when Omam Biyik headed home the winner.

France 0 - Senegal 1 (Japan and South Korea, 2002)

Senegal's 2002 World Cup team Credit: AP

The world and European champions were left shell-shocked in their opening game of the tournament through a goal from El Hadji Diouf.

Les Bleus went close and hit the woodwork twice, but the African nation held on for victory.