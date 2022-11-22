Huge 30kg goldfish caught by British angler in France

Although goldfish typically take up residence in small glass bowls in our homes, one British angler managed to reel in a catch weighing a whopping 30kg.

Angler Andy Hackett, from Kidderminster, spent 25 minutes catching one of the "world's largest goldfish" at Bluewater Lakes in Champagne, France.

The 67.4lb fish - nicknamed "The Carrot" - is a hybrid species of a leather carp and a koi carp, Mail Online reports.

"I always knew The Carrot was in there but never thought I would catch it," Mr Hackett told the news site.

"I knew it was a big fish when it took my bait and went off side to side and up and down with it. Then it came to the surface 30 or 40 yards out and I saw that it was orange."

He added that catching the elusive fish was "sheer luck".

The mammoth creature was released soon after it was caught.

Fishery boss Jason Cowler said The Carrot was put in the lake 20 years ago, and it has since "grown and grown".

