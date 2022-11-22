Iranian hard-line media have blamed the country's 6-2 thrashing by England on protests and political opponents.

Gareth Southgate's side beat Iran in the first game of Group B in the World Cup on Monday.

The heavy defeat was met by accusations by Iranian newspapers that foreign enemies had created distractions off the pitch in the build up to the match.

Iran has been gripped by unrest and protests since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody of the country's morality police on 16 September.

After the World Cup match, one Iranian media outlet said the defeat was because of "unfair and unprecedented psychological warfare" from "domestic and foreign-based traitors".

“Iran - 2; England, Israel, Saudi and traitors - 6,” read the headline in hard-line daily Kayhan.

It added that a “political media current” has sought to “damage the spirit of Iran’s team by attacking them.”

Iran fans in the stands on Monday chanted Amini’s name, held signs and wore T-shirts with protest slogans and booed during the national anthem.

Mahsa Amini died in custody in Iran Credit: Francisco Seco/AP

Many fans appeared conflicted over whether to even support their national team against the backdrop of security forces’ violent crackdown on demonstrations.

At least 419 people have been killed since the protests erupted, according to the watchdog Human Rights Activists in Iran.

Another hard-line daily, Vatanemrooz, reported that protesters in Iran celebrated their country’s humiliating defeat in the streets, cheering in coffee shops when England scored goals and honking car horns after the game.

Footage from central Tehran spread online showing motorbike drivers honking and chanting “Six!” in reference England’s six goals against Iran.

Authorities shut down a coffee shop in the north-eastern city of Mashhad for announcing it was rooting for England.

“None of the players were ready in spirit,” wrote Iran’s pro-reform Shargh daily.

Before the kick-off against England, Iranian players did not sing their anthem, standing silently in an apparent act of solidarity.

During the match they did not celebrate the team's two goals.

